- Amidst the flashes of lightning and rolls of thunder, Luna Rossa triumphs over the title holder in the regatta.

The most exhilarating day yet in Barcelona's America's Cup stage took place during the challenger round of the 37th edition. The previously winless Swiss team, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, scored their first victory against the French Orient Express Racing Team. This win marked the beginning of the second round, a double "Round-Robin" phase, where each team faces off against each other twice. If the two teams with the least victories, each only having one victory point, maintain their position by the end of the main round, a decisive tie-break duel will be held to determine which team advances to the semifinals, with the other being eliminated on September 8.

A preview of the 37th America's Cup, set to start on October 12, was provided by the powerhouses from New Zealand and Italy. The New Zealand team, defending their title in the initial phase of the Louis Vuitton Cup, has not affected the competition among the five challengers aiming for the four semifinal spots. These bouts merely serve as a reference for all teams and spectators.

Italians outpace Cup defenders

For the first time, the Italians triumphed over the Kiwis. The race started with a tense start phase and a daring, successful maneuver by the Italians. Later, New Zealand's "Taihoro" lost contact with their foils. The defending Cup team couldn't close the gap. The duel concluded dramatically. A bolt of lightning struck the water near "Luna Rossa" earlier in the race. Navigation data for the race course briefly malfunctioned on board. After the race, co-pilot Francesco Bruni declared, "At long last, we've bested the Kiwis! Triumphing on such a challenging day makes the victory even sweeter." The remaining scheduled races were pushed back to the following day.

In this context of America's Cup races, if another challenger team manages to defeat the defending New Zealand team, they will join the Italians in securing a spot in the semifinals, with the other losing team being eliminated. Despite their previous victories, both New Zealand and Italy are just part of the larger group of teams vying for the four semifinal spots, with other teams having an opportunity to clinch their place in the next rounds.

