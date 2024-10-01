Amidst the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, regional broadcasting stations prove pivotal sources of assistance for stricken North Carolina districts.

On a Sunday, numerous radio stations across western North Carolina relayed real-time updates as they attempted to bounce back from the relentless floodwaters brought about by Hurricane Helene. Calls and messages to News Radio 570 WWNC, an AM station managed by iHeartMedia, echoed the ongoing situation as the water receded.

A listener named Paul contacted the station to inquire about the potential collapse of a nearby dam. Fearing for public safety, Paul referred to reports suggesting questions about the structural integrity of other dams. The hosts reassured both Paul and the listening audience that these dam-related rumors were mere misinformation.

As communications within the area remained dysfunctional for multiple individuals, these broadcasts served as a crucial lifeline, disseminating vital information regarding road closures and opening their phone lines to individuals with functional wireless or landline phones. They also reassured listeners, assuring them that aid was forthcoming from governmental entities and volunteer organizations.

WWNC, the oldest station radiating in western North Carolina, as well as six other iHeartMedia-owned stations, collaborated to synchronize their coverage of the weather-related calamity, as host Mark Starling communicated to CNN during his extended live broadcast. Signing off at 11 p.m. and resuming at 6 a.m. the following day, Starling implored listeners to prioritize their well-being, urging those in need of assistance to seek help.

As ground-based communication networks fractured due to the storm, Starling explained that reliance upon SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink had become essential for maintaining their operation. Crediting Starlink for singlehandedly sustaining all seven stations' broadcasts, he expressed gratitude for the resource.

Starling and his co-host Eddie Foxx, from 99.9 FM KISS Country, set up their broadcast from Asheville Studio. They were joined by on-site anchor Ashley Wilson in Charlotte that evening.

Wilson reminisced about her father's inaccessibility for two days following the storm's onset, referencing her past experience working in New Orleans, where colleagues categorized time into "before Katrina" and "after Katrina." Convincingly anticipating that Helene would mark a definitive line between certain North Carolina communities, she mused.

Lamenting the imminent loss of life, Wilson said, "The numbers will only continue to rise." Agreeing with her sentiments, Foxx labeled the disaster "pre- and post-Helene."

A radical transformation in the landscape, both literally and figuratively, was cited by Starling as some towns grappled with the devastating effects of floodwaters and landslides.

Local news outlets, including WWNC and other regional media outlets, fueled communities in recovery through noteworthy service journalism as they grappled with the disaster's aftermath. Topic of interest on the Asheville Citizen-Times homepage included location information for essential services such as gasoline, groceries, Wi-Fi, and water sources, as well as others. Blue Ridge Public Radio broadcast live coverage and online resources, including phone numbers for crucial assistance in respect to lost individuals and power outages.

The importance of perseverance was emphasized during WWNC's live broadcast as listeners were urged to remain patient, as the recovery effort stretched out for an extended period.

Foxx echoed a sentiment that had emerged during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, addressing the audience, "We're all in this together and we're all going to make it through this together."

The hosts allocated necessary information, guiding listeners to locate vital resources such as ice, bottled water, and functional cellular and Wi-Fi connections, along with projecting a predicted restoration of power. Wilson noted, "We've had numerous individuals phoning in throughout the day seeking assistance in locating others."

Starling recounted that their live broadcast had commenced Thursday as Hurricane Helene approached Florida's Gulf Coast. He acknowledged that the stations' uninterrupted broadcasting had continued throughout the duration of the storm and revealed his temporary absence from home, having resided at his brother's house in Georgia with his family.

"My wife and I reunited on the air this afternoon," Starling emailed, "making this the first time I had heard her voice in person since the onset of the storm."

Infused with a sense of duty, the broadcast maintained a public service ethos. Starling pledged, "We're not abandoning ship until every last remnant of debris has been eliminated and the final droplet of water has evaporated."

The hosts even managed to uncover some positive perspectives in the storm's wake.

Foxx recalled taking the opportunity to connect with neighbors, face-to-face for perhaps the first time. When a caller named Mark expressed the same sentiment, stating, "I didn't even bother to ask anyone about their political leanings before checking on them," the tone of the broadcast lightened as both co-hosts laughed.

Starling joked about anticipating the return of his local Amazon delivery driver. Foxx mused about the allure of an Apple Crisp Macchiato once Starbucks reopened.

As the live coverage concluded that evening, Wilson asked, "How many babies do you think will be born nine months from now?" Foxx reacted with laughter, "Let's hope neither one of them names her Helene."

Despite the challenges, iHeartMedia's stations, including WWNC, utilized their platform to collaborate with local businesses for relief efforts. For instance, a popular restaurant offered free meals to those affected by the hurricane, and the announcement was broadcast on the media outlets.

In the aftermath of the disaster, news about the revival of businesses and economic activities began to dominate the local media, showcasing the resilience of the community in the face of adversity.

