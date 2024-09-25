Amidst his illness, Heinz Hoenig is joyously commemorating his birthday.

Not too long ago, popular actor Heinz Hoenig managed to leave the hospital following a prolonged stay. On this momentous occasion, he celebrated his 73rd birthday and what he referred to as his second birthday, surrounded by his loved ones. His significant other, Annika Kärsten-Hoenig, captured the heartwarming scene on Instagram, showcasing the ailing actor being wheeled towards a birthday table, with her leading the singing. Hoenig appeared emotionally moved amidst it all.

A distinctive cake adorned with a "2" was placed on a present. When probed regarding its significance, the 73-year-old quipped, "Is it because it's my second birthday?" To which his wife replied affirmatively. Given his health constraints, Hoenig was instead offered a cake shaped like a balloon to indulge in.

Following months of confinement in the hospital, the renowned actor has returned to his family home in Blankenburg, Harz (Saxony-Anhalt). He shares his abode with his wife and their two offspring. After suffering a fatal heart complication that necessitated an extended coma and esophageal surgery, Hoenig remains hospitalized, with a major artery operation still imminent, requiring optimal conditions. As per media reports, this procedure may take several additional months to be viable. Annika shared this update with "Bild".

Heinz Hoenig shot to prominence with the famous 80s production "Das Boot". His other notable roles emerged in various TV series directed by Dieter Wedel in the 90s, including "Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", and "Der König von St. Pauli". This year, Hoenig participated in RTL's Dschungelcamp.

