Amidst autumn's approach, Serkan delivers a radiant late summer to Germany.

This week in the Fair-Weather Contest, the triumphant winner is evident: Although it stays chillier in the south, the Indian Summer is delivering an abundance of sunshine, predominantly in the north. Occasionally, a chilly easterly breeze and fog contribute to a muted late summer sensation.

Currently, a strong high-pressure system is responsible for many sunny hours across Germany. However, two minor setbacks affect the Indian Summer: A noticeable cool easterly breeze and persistent morning fog. These issues are particularly problematic in the southern regions of the country.

Thankfully, the extensive high-pressure area named "Serkan" stretches from the British Isles across Scandinavia to the Baltic Sea and the Baltic countries, bringing warm air to Germany and guaranteeing a vibrant late summer. The north is particularly blessed, dominating the Fair-Weather Contest. Despite lingering remnants of moist and chilly air in the south, a dryness promise is on the horizon – even for floodplains.

Wind and fog are the only hindrances. Autumn breeze is common during morning hours, while dense fog persists until midday or even later. The second constraint is the cool easterly wind, sometimes gusty, that can blanket the country.

Morning Fog, Afternoon Sun

Today commenced with the traditional autumn fog, which partially lifted by midday. In the Alps and the northeast, patience is required until the Indian sun emerges. The remainder of the country quickly basks in the afternoon's warm sun. Temperatures are still gradually improving, with 15 degrees in Rügen or 17 degrees at the Alps, mostly ranging between pleasantly 20 and 26 degrees. Wind remains a challenge in the Black Forest, especially at high altitudes.

Once again, tomorrow's forecast is foggy in the morning, quickly giving way to much sun. Temperatures climb, reaching up to 25 degrees. In the south, one needs a wind-protected spot, as autumnal easterly gusts and thick clouds cool the atmosphere.

Weekend: Plenty of Indian Summer with a slight Sunday dip

On Friday, enjoy the Sun's bounty. September provides a final burst: Fog and high fog serve as a morning setback before transforming into a bright, sunny, and dry day. However, between the center and the southwest, larger cumulus clouds might appear, but staying dry is mostly the trend. In the High Black Forest, rain could possibly occur. The most delightful values are joyful, ranging between 20 degrees in Oberschwaben and locally 25 degrees in the North German lowlands. Wind occasionally gusts, primarily from the east.

Indian Summer Saturday brings yet another fog-filled start and subsequent sunshine. This is the perfect time to take out the grill and picnic blanket. The 20 to 26 degrees are unobstructed. Much sun, minimal clouds, and only a gentle breeze, except for a few occasional gusts from the east.

Sunday begins with the same process as the previous days – fog and high clouds grudgingly welcome the day. For the east, it remains sunny. However, clouds progressively move in from the west and southwest, leading to scattered showers throughout the day. With temperatures ranging from 19 degrees in the Eifel to 26 degrees in the east, the Indian Summer still leaves plenty of room for enjoyment.

The European Union, with its diverse climates, might experience a delayed Indian Summer due to external influences such as cool eastern winds. In contrast, the current Indian Summer in Germany is being greatly influenced by the high-pressure system named "Serkan," ensuring sunny hours for most parts of the country and making it a standout in the Fair-Weather Contest within the European Union.

Read also: