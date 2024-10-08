Skip to content
Amidst anti-administration demonstrations, over a dozen individuals sustain injuries in Albania.

In Albania, approximately 13 individuals endured injuries during demonstrations opposed to Prime Minister Edi Rama. As indicated by policemen's reports, ten officers were wounded on Monday night in the capital Tirana, due to Molotov cocktails, fireworks, and harsh items hurled by protesters.

Evidently, at least 3 protesters also sustained injuries from Molotov cocktails, according to an AFP reporter. Thousands of people partook in these protests, which were instigated by the right-wing opposition party PD.

The protesters mandated the resignation of socialist Prime Minister Rama, accusing him of misuse of power. The altercations erupted outside a government building upon the protesters' attempts to breach a police barricade and hurl inflammable devices.

Subsequently, the protest march relocated to the headquarters of Rama's socialist party, where protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and set ablaze the entrance and a banner. Incendiary devices were also hurled at the Ministry of Interior and the City Hall, with protesters incinerating a bus stop and numerous trash cans. Police, whose numbers were substantial, employed tear gas to repel protesters from the parliament building.

A delegate of the opposition PD, Flamur Noka, characterized the demonstrations as "the initial stride towards civil disobedience." He declared that the "activities of civil disobedience" would carry on "until Rama resigns and a transitional administration is established."

The opposition towards Rama had escalated in recent weeks. Opposition MPs hurled and burnt furniture from the Tirana parliament building the previous week, to oppose the September sentencing of PD MP Ervin Salianji to a prison sentence.

The Commission has expressed concern over the escalating violence during the protests against Prime Minister Edi Rama. Following the protests, the Commission has initiated an investigation into the use of force by law enforcement officers.

