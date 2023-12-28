Meadow Walker - Amicable separation from her husband

Meadow Walker (25), the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker (1973-2013), has announced the end of her marriage. After "three wonderful years of marriage", they have separated amicably, according to a joint statement from the model and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan. "This is truly a mutual decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy," the two continued in the post published on Instagram. "We love and respect each other and will continue to support each other."

Wedding on the beach

Meadow Walker herself announced on her Instagram account in October 2021 that the two had tied the knot in a ceremony on a beach in the Dominican Republic. "We're married!" she wrote on one of her many wedding posts. Many guests at the ceremony included her father's colleagues from the "Fast and Furious" series, including Vin Diesel (56) and Jordana Brewster (43). Diesel is also Meadow's godfather. The couple announced their engagement in August 2021. At the time, Walker held her engagement ring up to the camera on Instagram while swimming in a pool.

Paul Walker was killed in a car accident in California in 2013. He was only 40 years old. Daughter Meadow, who was only 15 years old at the time, regularly remembers her late father on Instagram. She recently posted an old picture with him at Christmas. She wrote: "Merry Christmas and best wishes to everyone! This is a difficult time of year for many. Talk to your loved ones and tell them you love them. Tomorrow is not a certainty."

