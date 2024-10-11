Skip to content
American vacationer perishes in a gold excavation site.

The Mollie Kathleen Mine serves as a popular tourist destination in Colorado.
In a decommissioned gold mine in Colorado, now serving as a tourist spot, tragedy struck when an elevator malfunction resulted in the death of an individual and left twelve others stranded. Sheriff Jason Mikesell of Teller County shared this unfortunate news at a press briefing. Fortunately, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced through a Twitter post that all twelve individuals were eventually rescued.

These unfortunate souls were stuck nearly 300 meters beneath the earth, spending hours in the mine's depths. With unwavering determination, rescue teams from various agencies scrambled to save them. As confirmed by Governor Polis, all twelve were eventually hoisted back to safety.

Preliminary investigations pointed towards a technical glitch in the elevator that carries tourists down the shaft when the incident occurred. The accident occurred at approximately 150 meters beneath the surface, according to the sheriff. One individual passed away, while four others sustained injuries. The remaining eleven individuals, including two minors, were immediately rescued and safely brought above ground.

The last group of tourists, accompanied by a mine employee, had to remain patiently in a safe area. They could not be retrieved until the elevator system was deemed secure, and it was operational again, as stated by the police.

The infamous Mollie Kathleen Mine, which began operation in the 19th century and closed in the 1960s, is now a popular tourist destination. The company boasts providing visitors with an authentic "Old West" experience, straight out of Colorado's gold rush era in the famous mining town of Cripple Creek.

Despite the rescuers' best efforts, the unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of life. The remaining individuals were left with emotional scarring from their harrowing experience.

