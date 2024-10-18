American tennis player Danielle Collins decides to delay her retirement and is set to rejoin the WTA Tour in 2025.

The United States player declared in January that she'd be retiring at the conclusion of the 2024 season due to various health troubles, such as rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, and her ambition to begin a family.

However, Collins revealed on Thursday that although she was "extremely enthusiastic" to conclusion her tennis journey and progress to the next stage, "things haven't gone as planned."

"Besides tackling some remaining health hurdles the past few months, I've recently been consulting with several specialists to ascertain the optimal route for my ultimate goal, establishing a family," she posted on Instagram.

"Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a daunting task for numerous women and a problem I am currently grappling with, but I have full faith in the team I am collaborating with. It will merely take more time than I anticipated.

"Consequently, the DANIMAL saga is not yet over. I'll return to the tour in 2025. Although there are no certainties in life, I aim to capitalize on my 2024 accomplishments and continue playing until I have more clarity regarding my personal fertility journey. For now, the sole certainty is some additional captivating contests."

Collins, 30, has produced some of her finest tennis following her January announcement, following a second-round defeat to Iga Świątek at the Australian Open.

In consecutive weeks at the end of March and start of April, Collins won the Miami Open – her first WTA 1000 title – and the Charleston Open as she climbed back into the world’s top 10 after plummeting to No. 71 in February.

Collins has bounced out in the opening round of the three tournaments she has participated in since losing in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, including her home US Open.

After a surprising first-round defeat to fellow American Caroline Dolehide at Flushing Meadows, Collins swiftly left the court as organizers prepared a farewell celebration and later joked that she didn’t wish to be like Ben Stiller’s 'Meet the Parents' character Gaylord ‘Greg’ Focker.

Collins last played at the Guadalajara Open in September but has been named in the USA’s United Cup team beginning on December 27.

