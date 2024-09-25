American Republican figures accuse Zelensky of manipulating elections and advocate for the dismissal of the ambassador.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of election interference, favoring Democrats in the elections. He also suggests the dismissal of the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., alleging a biased trip Zelensky took with Democratic politicians to a weapons factory in Pennsylvania, organized by Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who supposedly excluded Republicans. The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is investigating potential misuse of public funds for Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, which Harris is currently running. Zelensky traveled to Pennsylvania on a U.S. Air Force plane.

19:37 Kremlin Advisor: Kursk "will be liberated soon"Kremlin advisor Alexei Dumin expresses confidence that Russian forces will expel Ukrainian troops from the Russian region of Kursk soon. He bases this on the Russian military leadership's plans. "Our territory will be liberated soon," he says, using the word "courageous" to describe the actions. Ukrainian troops initiated an offensive on Russian territory on August 6 and are now defending against Russian attempts to reclaim the territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regards the territory as a "negotiation tool."

20:54 British PM Starmer at UN: Russia treats its own citizens "like cattle"In his first speech before the UN Security Council, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticizes Russia for treating its own citizens like "cattle" during the Ukraine war. Starmer mentions that 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured. "The UN Charter you uphold speaks of human dignity, not treating your own citizens like cattle and grinding them through a meat grinder," he says to Russian representatives. Starmer questions Russian representatives' ability to appear in front of UN headquarters. Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitri Polianski, remains unaffected and continues reading through his documents.

20:11 Zelensky: Putin aims to leave millions of Ukrainians without heat and force Ukraine to surrenderRussian attacks have destroyed nearly all thermal power plants and a substantial portion of Ukraine's hydropower capacity, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to his statement, the outcome could be millions of people without heating during the winter, with 80% of the energy capacity destroyed. "This is how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin prepares for winter," Zelensky laments. He claims that Putin aims "to leave millions of Ukrainians in the cold and darkness to force Ukraine to suffer and surrender."

20:00 Video: Luxury European cars abound in the CaucasusSanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine have banned car exports to Russia. However, there seem to be loopholes. A multitude of luxury vehicles can be seen in the Caucasus region.

19:20 Russia Increases Nuclear Threats towards USA and FranceThe nuclear-armed Russia is making adjustments to its nuclear weapons deployment doctrine in response to the tense international situation, as stated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to Putin, the list of military threats for which nuclear weapons can be used for deterrence has been expanded in Russia's new doctrine. As a result, the risk of western nuclear powers, such as the USA and France, becoming targets of a Russian counterstrike increases.

18:15 Zelensky to Present Victory Plan to Biden and HarrisUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is expected to present his victory plan, detailing a path to end the Ukraine war. According to Zelensky, the next steps in the war will be decided in the fall. The Ukrainian government believes that the use of western weapons against targets on Russian territory could heavily influence the war in favor of Ukraine. However, such weapons have not yet been provided by Ukraine's supporting countries.

According to "The Times" of Britain, the plan includes four main points:

Demand for "Trump-proof" western security guarantees, similar to a mutual defense pact within NATO

Continuation of the Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk, serving as a "territorial negotiation tool"

Demand for advanced weapons

International financial aid to aid Ukraine's economic recovery

17:57 German Parliament Approves Millions for Decentralized Reconstruction of Ukraine's Power SupplyThe Budget Committee of the German Parliament has approved a 70-million-euro aid package for Ukraine's heat and power supply. The funds will be utilized to provide Ukrainian cities and municipalities with small block heating plants, boiler systems, generators, and solar panels, as announced by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is intended to help "people in Ukraine to survive in their homeland and endure Russian attacks." German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze referred to Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, aiming to "wear down and force out the Ukrainians." "We support Ukraine in rebuilding its power supply in a decentralized manner, as this makes it less vulnerable to Russian attacks."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns about the threat of a nuclear disaster due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He claims to have intel suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attack other Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which he mentioned at the UN General Assembly in New York. "Let a day like this never happen," he emphasized. Russia denies these accusations from Zelensky. If, tragically, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of their nuclear power plants, radiation won't respect boundaries, and unfortunately, several nations could feel the catastrophic consequences, Zelensky stated. He also pointed out that other countries are providing Russia with satellite data about these nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of giving Moscow images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

17:08 Video: Ukraine Challenges Russian Control of Vuhledar's Surroundings

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been clashing over the coal mining city of Vuhledar since 2022. Heavy confrontations can be seen in social media videos, but Donetsk's governor dismisses reports of Russian troops in Vuhledar's outskirts' vicinity.

16:31 Ukraine Couples Up with Allies on a Three-Year Drone Program

Ukraine has devised a three-year plan to manufacture drones, electronic warfare, and ground robotic systems, as per Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov. The document was presented during his visits to the USA, UK, France, Germany, as well as at the Ramstein meeting earlier this month. According to him, they've considered how many drones they need and how they'd deploy them at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. The plan includes the precise number of weapons Ukraine can produce and the required funds. "Already, several nations have agreed to fund our drones and missiles," Ummerov highlighted. Last year, leveraging "swarm drone" technology, Ukraine dismantled or damaged over 200 Russian military facilities, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Ukraine has the capacity to produce over 3 million drones annually but needs external financing.

15:49 Lula Advocates for Brazil-China Peace Plan at the UN

Brazilian President Lula da Silva advocates for a peace plan in partnership with China at the United Nations, despite Ukraine's rejection of the proposal as "destructive." While condemning the "invasion of Ukrainian territory," Lula says it's crucial to foster conditions for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow currently. China and Brazil presented their 6-point plan in May, and Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, is reportedly engaging with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to garner additional support. However, Ukraine's allies will not participate. The China-Brazil proposal refers to the conflict as a "crisis" and calls for a peace conference accepted by Russia and Ukraine, allowing for "fair discussions" of all peace plans. They do not reference the integrity of Ukraine or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Intelligence Sources Report China Developing Drones with 2000-Kilometer Range for Russia

European intelligence circles suggest that Russia is progressing a program for long-range drones in China, citing two intelligence officials who spoke to Reuters. These officials claim this is the first instance of drones being developed and produced for use in Ukraine by China. The Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej's subsidiary, IEMZ Kupol, is said to have developed and tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with Chinese expertise. The G3 is purported to have a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry 50 kilograms of explosives. Intelligence sources say this is the first evidence since the conflict started that complete drones manufactured in China have been provided by China. Details regarding their production location and approval for mass production are unclear. China continues to deny supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to Head Meeting on Russian Nuclear DeterrencePutin will lead a Russian Security Council meeting today to discuss nuclear deterrence, as announced by the Kremlin. This follows their assessment of Ukraine's demand to integrate Western missiles with longer ranges for attacks deep into Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the meeting as an essential event. "The President will deliver a speech. The rest will remain classified for obvious reasons," Peskov added.

13:54 Peskov Responds to Zelensky's UN AddressThe Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's UN Security Council speech. "The attempt to force Russia to compromise through peace is a fatal mistake," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He deemed Russia to be a "champion of peace" but only on the condition that the country's security is ensured. The reasons for initiating the "military operation" in Ukraine must be achieved, Peskov asserted. Russia persists in referring to its aggressive attack on the country as something other than a war. Moscow insists that Ukrainian territories must be ceded, plans to join NATO abandoned, and a "denazification," presumably implying a proxy government dependent on them, must be implemented.

13:18 "Preserve Lives" - Ukraine Demonstrates Soldiers Training on Advanced German Skynex Air Defense by RheinmetallThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has shared a video displaying Ukrainian troops training on a modern Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two are currently operational in the country under attack by Russia, with two more anticipated to arrive from Germany soon. Skynex is effective against short-range targets, such as drones. "We appreciate our partners for boosting Ukraine's air defense capacities. More air defense for Ukraine equals more innocent lives protected," the Ministry of Defense noted in the clip.

12:42 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense - Munz: "China's Assistance to Russia is Extensive"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses China of supplying Russia with satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Munz, an ntv correspondent, discusses the substantial military support China offers to Russia. This goes beyond sharing tactical information, Munz explains.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Identifies Preferred Intermediary to End War- Modi

According to Politico's report, Ukraine has identified its preferred mediator to help settle the war with Russia: Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister. A senior Ukrainian official told Politico that India is Ukraine's best hope for achieving a peace treaty that it can live with. In their discussions last summer, Modi made it clear that while Kyiv would have to make certain concessions, any proposals to end the conflict should not involve surrendering territory to Russia. India maintains cordial relations with Moscow.

11:35 Casualties in Ukrainian Attack on Russian Region Belgorod

Five people were injured in an attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, as reported by regional authorities. Four were hospitalized, according to the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who posted on Telegram. A tower block and 75 smaller residential buildings were damaged, along with numerous vehicles, water, and gas pipelines. The Ukrainian shelling is perceived by independent observers as retaliation to a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Army Medic Employed Electric Unicycle on Battlefield

A video shared by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense showcases an army medic using an electric unicycle on the battlefield. The clip is captioned, "Transforming movement in the frontlines." The medic suggests that this is an advantageous way to quickly and quietly transport supplies like ammunition, water, radios, and batteries to soldiers with both hands.

10:18 "Giving in to Putin" - Klingbeil Criticizes the BSW

Following the Brandenburg state election, SPD chief Lars Klingbeil has called for clarity on the goals of the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) in upcoming negotiations. "Now we'll have talks, like in Thuringia and Saxony, and we need to figure out: What are the BSW's primary demands? Where does this alliance wish to head?" he said on RBB Inforadio. He claims that many people are unclear about this. It's about assessing the election results and "determining how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also indicates that he often hears from the BSW, "We'll halt supplying weapons to Ukraine tomorrow, and we'll have peace the day after. That's not peacemaking, that's giving in to Putin," he says, referring to the BSW as a populist party.

09:39 "Putin's Major Propaganda Triumph" - Economist Deplores the Media

Economist Rüdiger Bachmann condemns the "normalization of Putin's apologists in and through the media" on X, labeling it Putin's "largest propaganda triumph" so far. "Question: why can you talk to Putin's sycophants, but not to German Putin's sycophants? For democrats, both should be off-limits," he says. He receives support from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shares the post.

08:55 UK's Lammy Issues Strong Warning to Russia in UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a forceful speech in the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Kremlin leaders and leaving no room for ambiguity: "Vladimir Putin, if you strike Ukrainian hospitals, we are aware of your identity. If you send mercenaries to African countries, we are aware of your identity. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we are aware of your identity. Your invasion is solely about your interests. You aim to expand your criminal state into a criminal empire, built on corruption, robbing both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone and Missile AttacksUkraine's air force reports that it was subjected to attacks by Russia via 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were shot down. No immediate information regarding casualties or damage is available.

7:48 ISW: Russian forces reach outskirts of Vuhledar - No major tactical advantageRussian forces have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, as per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). They're ramping up their attacks in the vicinity. However, ISW doesn't see a significant tactical benefit from further offensives in the western Donbass region if Vuhledar falls. A swift takeover depends on Ukrainian troop behavior - whether they retreat or engage in prolonged combat. Yesterday, Deepstate reported that the 72nd mechanized brigade is still holding out in Vuhledar. Even if Vuhledar is captured, it won't provide immediate tactical advantages to the Russian offensive due to challenging terrain and lack of crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

7:06 "Very intricate and triumphant operation" - Ukraine reports victories in Kharkiv regionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service has reported the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border. This follows a "very intricate and triumphant operation". The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically took control of the plant, engaging the enemy in hand-to-hand combat in the dense buildings, according to a statement. The power plant served as a propaganda stronghold, protected by professional Russian units.

6:31 Russian lawmakers propose ban on "deliberate promotion of childlessness"Russian lawmakers are looking to prohibit the "deliberate promotion of childlessness". State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced this in the media. Essentially, this would ban the ideology of childlessness. "A large and loving family forms the basis of a strong state," Volodin explained further. Russia is grappling with an aging population and low birth rates, issues exacerbated by the military conflict in Ukraine.

6:05 German Armed Forces Lithuania Brigade commander takes post in Eastern EuropeThe future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, Brigade General Christoph Huber, has arrived to take up his duties in the Baltic NATO country. He's currently preparing for his role in the Armored Brigade 45, as reported by the German Army. The aim is to establish a combat-ready brigade that will significantly strengthen national and alliance defense as a deterrent. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had promised to permanently station a combat-ready unit in Lithuania. A force of up to 5,000 soldiers is planned.

5:44 Lübeck donates used fire trucks to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has handed over several used fire trucks to representatives of Ukraine for further use. The four pumpers and the ambulance - formerly belonging to the volunteer fire department - were given away at the beginning of the week. "Usually, they would be auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukraine aid organization, we refurbished them and can now donate them to Ukraine in good conscience, so they can be used there," said Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire department in Lübeck.

4:45 Pistorius sees deadline for German Armed Forces modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has emphasized the need for swiftly equipping the German Armed Forces. By 2029, one must reckon with Russia completing its military reconstruction and potentially being able to launch a military attack on NATO territory, the SPD politician said in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. "That's why it's crucial that we adapt to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explained during a visit to the Attack Helicopter Regiment 36 "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

3:13 Russia relies on gas exports for massive military spendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia is relying on high oil and gas revenues in its budget planning for 2025. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should rise by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues will rise to nearly three-quarters. Reports suggest that the future budget is also geared towards the war of aggression against Ukraine and a large-scale military buildup. Spending of 13.2 trillion rubles for the military is planned, reported the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. In total, 40 percent of all spending is planned for defense and internal security - more than the spending on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

01:05 Baerbock Establishes Core Elements for Peace PactGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock outlines vital aspects for potential peace discussions in an attempt to put an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Peace signifies preserving Ukraine as a sovereign and autonomous nation. It entails safety assurances," states Baerbock during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York. "When discussing peace, we imply it must be fair and everlasting," reinforces Baerbock. She further noted, "Regarding peace in Ukraine, it signifies guaranteeing that the end of conflict doesn't signal new preparations in Russia." This applies to Ukraine, Moldova, and Poland as well. Peace must be fair and enduring.

00:21 Blinken Excoriates China and Iran at UNUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken urges stronger action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict during a UN Security Council meeting. "The most expedient path is to prevent those aiding Putin's aggression," says Blinken. He also advocates for a fair peace that adheres to the UN Charter's principles. Particularly, Blinken mentions Russia's backing from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We Are Not Involved in the Ukraine Conflict"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi requests the UN Security Council to intensify efforts to mediate peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The utmost priority is to adhere to three principles: preventing war expansion, curtailing combat escalation, and avoiding provocations by any side," says Wang during a UN Security Council meeting, which included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also insists on China's neutrality. "China did not instigate the Ukraine crisis and is not involved," Wang says, while Western nations accuse China of arming Russia with weapons components.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War Cannot Merely Cease"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses severe doubts about negotiating with Russia to halt the invasion of their country. Russia is perpetrating international atrocities, says Zelenskyy, looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council session in New York. "Hence, this war cannot simply cease. Hence, this war cannot be soothed through talks," says Zelenskyy. He further stated, "Action is required."

22:00 Trump on Ukraine War: "We Need to Depart"The US should withdraw from the Ukraine conflict, according to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's opposition in the election - have engaged the US in the conflict, states Trump during a campaign rally in Georgia. "Now they can't extract us. They can't manage it." Only with him as president can the US withdraw from the conflict: "I will handle it. I will negotiate our withdrawal. We need to depart."

21:30 Circles: USA Supplies New Military Aid to Ukraine

The US is sending fresh military aid to Ukraine, amounting to approximately $375 million, according to sources. This shipment includes mid-range aerial bombs, various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, as confirmed by US government officials. A formal announcement is expected tomorrow. This latest aid package is among the biggest approved recently. It involves drawing weapons from US military reserves to expedite delivery to Ukraine. With this latest assistance, the US has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022.

