American military personnel have been dispatched to Cyprus, as apprehensions of a broader conflict in the Middle East escalate.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon's press secretary, stated earlier this week that a modest number of U.S. military personnel would be dispatched to the area as a precautionary measure. He failed to disclose the exact number of troops, their location, or their military branch.

Cyprus played a significant role in assisting the evacuation of foreign nationals from Lebanon during Israel's conflict with Hezbollah in 2006. The island nation facilitated the departure and lodging of numerous individuals who were fleeing the conflict at that time.

Yiannis Antoniou, Cyprus' deputy government spokesperson, informed Reuters last month that the country is ready to step in should the need arise once more.

On Tuesday, the UK announced that they would be deploying 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for an emergency evacuation of British citizens from Lebanon, if necessary.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged British nationals in Lebanon to depart immediately, emphasizing this urgency. The U.S. State Department has consistently advised U.S. citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial travel options are still accessible.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated significantly over the past week, initiating when Israel conducted clandestine operations that triggered Hezbollah's pagers and walkie-talkies. Subsequently, Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon, causing numerous civilian and Hezbollah fighter casualties.

Hezbollah retaliated with rocket attacks against Israeli targets, such as Ramat David airbase east of Haifa, and even attempted to strike Tel Aviv with a missile, which was intercepted by Israeli air defenses. On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces declared their intention to mobilize two reserve brigades for operations in northern Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that the U.S. is diligently engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon.

"The risk of escalation in the region is critical, and we are all highly focused on this," Blinken informed his counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during a meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York.

A U.S. official told CNN on Monday that the U.S. is "as close as we've been to spiraling into a regional war" since Hamas' October 7 attack.

One of the US's primary concerns is the possibility of Iran, a major supporter of Hezbollah, intervening. Iran has yet to intervene, but they will if they perceive they are on the verge of losing their most potent proxy force, Hezbollah, the official stated.

