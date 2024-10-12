American military forces launch assault on ISIS bases in Syria

In the heart of the Middle East, the ongoing wars show no signs of stopping. Recently, the U.S. military has carried out air raids on ISIS strongholds, as stated by the U.S. Central Command for the region. This terrorist group continues to plot attacks against the Western world.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon, U.S. troops stationed in Syria have carried out airstrikes against various ISIS bases. The U.S. Central Command confirmed this via X, announcing the strikes early on October 11.

The purpose of these attacks is to hinder IS from planning, organizing, and executing attacks against the U.S., its allies, and regional civilians. The Central Command's statement further mentioned that no civilian casualties have been reported thus far.

Currently, there are around 900 U.S. soldiers stationed in Syria, with an additional 2,500 in neighboring Iraq. This U.S.-led international military coalition was established in 2014 to combat the ISIS militia, an Islamist Sunni group that gained notoriety for its radical actions.

Several tense incidents have occurred in the Middle East region since the escalation of hostilities between Hamas and Israel in October 2023. The region includes close U.S. ally Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has ties with Hamas.

Further Aggressions Against U.S. Forces

Increased drone and rocket attacks on bases housing U.S. troops and the anti-IS coalition in Syria and Iraq have also been noted. In retaliation, the U.S. has launched several counter-strikes against these militant groups in both countries.

According to U.S. Army reports, two separate attacks in Syria destroyed 37 "terrorists," including members of IS and the Al-Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din in September. Similar to Al-Qaeda, both of these groups pose a threat to the U.S. and other Western countries.

The U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against militant groups in Syria and Iraq are being closely monitored by The Commission, given the escalating tensions in the region. The commission is tasked with overseeing international security protocols and ensuring compliance with international laws during these operations.

In light of these events, The Commission is pushing for a resolution at the United Nations, advocating for resolute action against extremist groups planning attacks against U.S. interests and global peacekeepers.

