- American legal authority levies indictment against Hamas head honcho Sinwar

The United States authorities are taking legal actions against Jihia al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas, along with other top-level members of the Palestinian militant group, due to their involvement in the October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel. The U.S. Department of Justice made this public on Tuesday, detailing the charges filed earlier in the year but kept confidential till now. Simultaneously, pressure is increasing on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the death of six Israeli hostages recently. The Middle East situation is a major topic at the UN Security Council meeting in New York today.

Sinwar and other suspects are accused of various crimes, including terrorism, conspiracy to take lives, and circumventing sanctions, according to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a video announcement from his department. The U.S., in the indictment, accuses Sinwar and senior Hamas members of funding and orchestrating a decades-long campaign to kill American citizens and compromise the country's security. Garland stated that Hamas has killed or wounded countless civilians, including several American citizens, through its attacks since the late 1990s. He also hinted that this would not be the last move against Hamas.

Hamas' heinous actions unacceptable

Matthew Olsen, the head of the National Security Division at the Department of Justice, commented, "Hamas's actions on October 7 in Israel are unacceptable, and we will not stop pressing for Hamas to be held to account for its terror, death, and destruction campaign." The Hamas massacre, which resulted in the death of over 40 American citizens, is the most recent of Hamas' brutal acts, as mentioned by the department's statement.

Following the assassination of Hamas' external leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran in late July, Sinwar was appointed as the group's new commander. His current location remains unknown, as it is believed that he is hiding within Hamas' extensive tunnel system beneath the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar is believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7 terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people and the injury of around 250 others. This unprecedented massacre triggered intense Israeli attacks throughout the coastal strip. According to Palestinian statistics, over 40,000 individuals have lost their lives, and more than 92,400 have been injured since then. Hamas's health authority, however, does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in their independently verified casualty figures.

Demonstrations for hostage deal

Thousands of Israelis protested across the nation on Tuesday evening, advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the 101 remaining hostages. Relatives of the hostages blamed Prime Minister Netanyahu for continually sabotaging negotiated peace deals, according to Israeli media reports. Protesters carried signs urging that the government is accountable for the hostages' bloodshed.

Opposition politician Benny Gantz criticized Netanyahu during a press conference, accusing him of consistently obstructing peace talks to free the hostages. Gantz stated that Netanyahu prioritizes his personal political survival over the hostages' release. "We must retrieve the hostages -- even at an enormous cost," he emphasized, accusing Netanyahu of deceiving the public regarding his supposed readiness to rescue the hostages.

USA holds hope for hostage deal release

Despite Netanyahu's criticisms, the U.S. government still holds hope for a deal to free the hostages held by Hamas. An agreement is possible, said John Kirby, the National Security Council's communications director. U.S. President Joe Biden himself is actively involved in the negotiations.

Regarding Biden's criticism that Netanyahu lacks commitment to a deal, Kirby stated, "Reaching an agreement requires compromise and strong leadership from all sides. I will leave it at that."

Direct negotiations between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, have been ongoing for months to achieve a ceasefire and hostage release. However, these negotiations appear to be at a standstill.

UN Security Council emergency meeting after hostage deaths

The Middle East situation and the recent hostage killings are the focus of the UN Security Council meeting in New York on Wednesday. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon requested the most powerful UN body's consultation. The Security Council is urged to demand the "immediate and unconditional" release of all hostages, according to Danon's letter to the X. Algeria, a council member, also called for a meeting regarding the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

The conflict between Hamas and the international community intensifies following the U.S. indictment against Sinwar and other Hamas members for their involvement in the October 7 massacre, resulting in numerous American deaths. The international community condemns Hamas' actions as unacceptable and calls for holding them accountable for their terror, death, and destruction campaign.

