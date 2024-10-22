American intelligence analyses suggest Russian agents responsible for fabricating a misleading video aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Tim Walz.

The subject of discussion, which emerged on social media platform X within the past week, featured altered audio content that sparked concern. As revealed by an ODNI official on Tuesday, this content displayed various signs of manipulation that could be linked to maneuvers typically employed by Russian actors, aligning with their established tactics of influence.

The investigation, stemming from new intelligence, was carried out over the weekend, with analysts scrutinizing the content in question. The deceptive material, generating significant traction, attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers and was further promoted by right-wing personalities.

This situation bore a striking resemblance to the wild and baseless "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory that aimed to discredit Democrats in 2016.

This incident is indicative of Russia's last-minute attempts to manipulatively sway the 2024 presidential election in favor of former President Donald Trump, a figure US intelligence deems as the Kremlin's preferred candidate.

The political sensitivity surrounding accusations of foreign meddling, with Election Day less than two weeks away, cannot be overstated. Previous instances of influence campaigns orchestrated by Russia and Iran, aiming to undermine Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, respectively, have been exposed by the intelligence community.

In response, the Harris-Walz campaign issued a statement expressing concerns over potential amplification of the misleading Russian claims by media coverage.

"We believe that it's possible to report on the Russian targeting operation without providing additional exposure to their false narratives, which have already been debunked thoroughly," Morgan Finkelstein, campaign spokesperson for Harris-Walz, stated via email.

The intelligence linking the attacks on Walz to Russia was part of a more expansive US intelligence assessment published Tuesday on the current state of foreign threats to the election.

US intelligence agencies remain vigilant, concerned that Russia and Iran might employ disinformation to spark violence in the time period between Election Day and vote certification.

The ODNI official informed reporters that Russian operatives would likely challenge the integrity of the US presidential election come what may, but would likely be "more aggressive" if Harris emerged victorious.

Following Election Day, US intelligence officials will keep a close eye on Iranian operatives. As reported by the Justice Department in 2020, Iranian operatives created a website with menacing bull's-eye icons superimposed over photographs of US election officials' faces, following the spread of false claims of voter fraud online.

