Mourn the loss of Erica Ash - American comedian just turned 46

American actress and comedian Erica Ash (1977-2024) has passed away. According to U.S. television network BET, the actress, known for her leading role in the 2013 film parody "Scary Movie 5," died at the age of 46 from complications of cancer.

Renowned Comedian

Ash's close friend, comedian Loni Love (53), first confirmed the news on Monday (July 29) via an Instagram post. "I'm saddened to confirm the passing of my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash," Love wrote, who has also appeared in films like "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," alongside a series of Ash's photos on Instagram. "She was talented and funny, and she put everything into her work."

Ash's colleague, comedian Mike Epps (53), known for his roles in films like "Next Friday," also shared his condolences on Instagram. "Rest in peace, Erica. Gone too soon. You were such a great colleague, full of life and humor and talent, you left a big mark on this earth."

Throughout her career, Ash appeared in numerous films and U.S. television shows. She was a cast member of the sketch comedy series "MadTV" and played the fictional ex-wife of Hollywood star Kevin Hart (45) in the mockumentary "Real Husbands Of Hollywood." Ash was also a singer and model.

Erica Ash's untimely death was due to complications from cancer, as mentioned in the statement released by BET. Despite her battle with the disease, she continued to leave an impression in the entertainment industry with her talents in acting, singing, and modeling.

