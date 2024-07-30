American comedian Erica Ash dies at the age of 46

In comedies like "Scary Movie 5", she brought many cinema-goers to laughter, now family and celebrity colleagues mourn Erica Ash. The comedian and actress passed away at the age of just 46.

Tributes pour in for American actress and comedian Erica Ash, who has died at the age of 46 after a battle with cancer. The star, best known for her leading role in the 2013 film parody "Scary Movie 5", passed away on Monday.

Ash's close friend and fellow comedian Loni Love was the first to announce her death on Instagram. "I'm sad to confirm the passing of my friend and colleague Erica Ash," Love wrote, sharing a series of photos of Ash. "She was talented and funny, and she put everything into her work."

"Gone too soon"

Ash's colleague, "Next Friday" actor Mike Epps, also paid tribute on Instagram. "Rest in peace, Erica. Gone too soon. She was such a great colleague, full of life and humor and talent, you left a big mark on this earth." Actor Jamie Foxx wrote on his Instagram account, "This can't be! I can't believe it! Such a big talent. Gone too soon. RIP Erica."

Throughout her career, Ash appeared in numerous films and US television shows. She was a cast member of the sketch comedy series "MadTV" and played the fictional ex-wife of Hollywood star Kevin Hart in the mockumentary "Real Husbands Of Hollywood". She was also a singer and model.

Ash's passing was attributable to a prolonged struggle with cancer, as stated by her colleague Loni Love. The heartbreaking news of Erica Ash's demise at the age of 46 due to cancer sparked an outpouring of tributes from her colleagues and fans.

Read also: