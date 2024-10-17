Skip to content
American B-2 bombers conduct airstrikes against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On Wednesday evening, as reported by three American defense sources, the United States conducted a series of attacks in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthis. The objective of these strikes was to destroy weapons depots, including underground facilities.

American B-2 bombers conduct airstrikes against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The assaults were conducted by B-2 Spirit warplanes, as per a source, signifying the initial instance where the United States employed this advanced stealth bomber to strike the Houthis in Yemen since the initiation of the American operation.

This story is still evolving and will be updated accordingly.

Despite the military action, diplomatic efforts in the politics of the region remain crucial to find a lasting solution to the conflict. The international community's response to these aggressive tactics in the realm of politics is crucial to maintaining peace and stability.

