Traffic - Ambulance slowed down: investigation into coercion

Because he slowed down and obstructed an ambulance on the highway, a car driver is being investigated for coercion in road traffic. The man, who is around 50 years old, is said to have driven his car in front of the ambulance on the Völklingen-Saarbrücken highway (A 620) on Tuesday and slowed it down to 50 km/h, according to the police in Saarbrücken. He then "drove in front of the ambulance with hazard lights flashing and in serpentine lines so that the ambulance could not pass for a long distance and had to stay behind him", according to the police report. The driver had apparently been annoyed that the ambulance had to brake in front of him when entering the highway in Völklingen.

