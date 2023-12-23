Skip to content
Ambulance has an accident on a slippery road

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

Pirna - Ambulance has an accident on a slippery road

A Johanniter ambulance crashed on Friday evening in the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains district in driving snow and a storm. A 67-year-old female emergency doctor and the driver of the vehicle (57) were slightly injured, according to the Dresden police department on Saturday. The vehicle left the road between Meusegast and Burkhardswalde and slid into the ditch.

