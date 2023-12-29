Skip to content
Ambulance driver blinded by laser pointer

The driver of an ambulance in Swabia has been blinded and injured by a laser pointer. The perpetrator or perpetrators are currently still unknown, the police announced on Friday. The 29-year-old driver suffered eye irritation in the incident in Kempten, but was able to stop the vehicle without...

The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Kempten (Allgäu) - Ambulance driver blinded by laser pointer

The driver of an ambulance in Swabia has been blinded and injured by a laser pointer. The perpetrator or perpetrators are currently still unknown, the police announced on Friday. The 29-year-old driver suffered eye irritation in the incident in Kempten, but was able to stop the vehicle without an accident. A patient was in the ambulance at the time. It is not known whether the stop had any health consequences for her.

