Accident - Ambulance collides with car

Radolfzell (dpa/lsw). On the way to an intervention, an ambulance collided with a vehicle. A 68-year-old woman failed to notice the oncoming ambulance with its blue lights and sirens on while turning left in Radolfzell (Landkreis Konstanz), according to the police. Both the driver of the car and the three-member crew of the ambulance were injured. The property damage is estimated to be €15,000.

