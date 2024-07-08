Skip to content
Ambulance collides with car

The rescue workers actually wanted to help someone. But then they were involved in an accident themselves.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
An ambulance collides with a car in an accident (symbolic image).

Radolfzell (dpa/lsw). On the way to an intervention, an ambulance collided with a vehicle. A 68-year-old woman failed to notice the oncoming ambulance with its blue lights and sirens on while turning left in Radolfzell (Landkreis Konstanz), according to the police. Both the driver of the car and the three-member crew of the ambulance were injured. The property damage is estimated to be €15,000.

The incident occurred on a busy road in Radolfzell, a town situated in Baden-Württemberg, near Lake Constance. The traumatic accident involved an ambulance and a car, causing significant traffic disruptions. The woman, who was maneuvering her vehicle, failed to notice the flashing blue lights and sirens of the approaching ambulance. After the collision, both the ambulance crew and the car driver required medical attention from additional rescue workers, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Despite the damage, emergency services continued their mission, demonstrating their commitment to saving lives even in challenging circumstances.

