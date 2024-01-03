"Aquaman: Lost Kingdom" - Amber Heard thanks her fans after her return

Following the defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp (60), Amber Heard's (37) Instagram account has been very quiet for the most part in recent months. However, she is now taking the release of the recently released superhero spectacle "Aquaman: Lost Kingdom", in which she also appears, as an opportunity to return and thank her fans.

"Overwhelming support" for Amber Heard

"Thank you to all my fans for the overwhelming support and love on Mera's AQ return," Heard writes in response to several photos that were apparently taken during filming. It's her first post in around six months. Back then, she had also thanked fans in two posts. "Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception of my latest film 'In The Fire' at the Taormina Film Festival," Heard wrote, among other things. The actress celebrated her first major public appearance at the festival since the mud fight with Depp.

However, long before the release of"Aquaman: Lost Kingdom" - shortly before Christmas - it had become known that Heard's character Mera would not have a major role in the film. The actress had already claimed in court that she would only be seen in a slimmed-down version in the blockbuster. She had "fought really hard to stay in the movie", she said, according to industry magazine "The Hollywood Reporter", among others. Those responsible allegedly no longer wanted her in the film and only shot a "very slimmed-down" version with her.

Lack of chemistry with Heard and Momoa?

However, James Wan (46), the director of the film and its predecessor "Aquaman", said in an interview with "Entertainment Weekly" in September that a larger role was never planned for Heard. Other reports - such as from "Variety" - say that she was almost fired, but that this consideration had nothing to do with the process. Instead, there was talk of a lack of chemistry with lead actor Jason Momoa (44), who plays the eponymous superhero.

Heard and Depp had made serious accusations against each other in court in spring 2022. He had sued her for defamation. Heard was ordered to pay more than ten million US dollars in damages, while he was ordered to pay her two million. They later agreed on a settlement.

Source: www.stern.de