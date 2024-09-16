Amazon workforce is required to return to their physical workspaces.

Despite the COVID-19 situation improving, Amazon is planning to make a change. Employees will need to spend five full days a week in the office as per an email from CEO Andy Jassy. Jassy believes that face-to-face work enhances productivity and strengthens camaraderie within the team. As of now, Amazon employees have the luxury of working from home two days a week. The new rule is set to take effect in January, offering employees some preparation time to adjust their personal schedules, according to Jassy.

Simultaneously, Amazon will continue to provide the option for occasional remote work. This could be beneficial in cases like when a child is ill or when intense focus is required for a particular project. In its Seattle and Arlington, Virginia, headquarters, Amazon will replace the desk reservation system used during the pandemic with dedicated workspaces.

As offices emptied out during the peak of the pandemic, many companies started to bring employees back in a gradual manner.

In Seattle, where Amazon has numerous skyscrapers, the shift towards remote work brought about a decrease in sales for local stores and eateries. Tech giants like Apple have managed to strike a balance by asking employees to attend the office three days a week.

Despite the change, Amazon recognizes the need for flexibility and will offer the 'Other' option of occasional remote work for specific circumstances. Implementing the new rule, employees can still utilize the 'Other' option when their child is unwell or when they require intense focus for a project.

Read also: