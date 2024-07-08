New logistics center - Amazon plans to hire 1,000 new employees near Rostock

According to the US shipping retailer Amazon, 1,000 new jobs are set to be created in Dummerstorf near Rostock. Amazon plans to open a new logistics center at this location in the fall, as stated in a company announcement. The center is expected to initially go into operation. Approximately 450 people will be hired this year, with an additional 550 to be hired next year.

Amazon, according to its own statements, has over 40,000 permanently employed employees in Germany. These individuals work in 21 logistics centers, ten sorting centers, and more than 60 distribution centers. In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Amazon currently operates distribution centers in Neubrandenburg and Rostock.

