Andy Jassy, the CEO, declared the new policy on Monday, stating that the alteration aims to empower its numerous workforce to "think creatively, collaborate, and stay connected enough to our culture and each other, consequently delivering top-notch service to customers and the company."

The implementation of this new policy is scheduled for January 2, 2025.

In the past, Jassy advocated for employees to operate in the office, explaining that a physical presence strengthens company culture.

He acknowledged the challenges of reuniting thousands of employees across the globe, expressing in a 2023 memorandum that they would provide the necessary teams with time to formulate a strategy.

In the same vein, Jassy reiterated this viewpoint a year later, penning in this Monday's memo that "we still believe the benefits of co-existing in the office are considerable" and that he observed that team members learn, imitate, and fortify our culture more effectively; collaborative work, brainstorming, and innovation are more straightforward and fruitful; teaching and learning from one another are smoother; and, teams tend to be more interconnected.

Noncompliance with this present policy could jeopardize Amazon employees' prospects of advancement. Exceptions permitting remote work will be subject to further scrutiny from top-level management.

Amazon workers have exhibited resistance against this directive. In 2023, some headquarters-based personnel organized a walkout in Seattle, voicing several concerns, such as pressure to return to the office at least three days a week. This walkout transpired several months after the company confirmed the dismissal of approximately 27,000 workers, spread out over multiple rounds of layoffs.

Despite organizations in specific industries, notably on Wall Street, emphasizing a complete return, most companies have eased off on insisting that employees work five days a week in the office. As per a CEO survey from The Conference Board conducted at the start of the year, only 4% of US CEOs and 4% of worldwide CEOs intended to prioritize sending workers back to the office full time.

