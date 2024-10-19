Amazon adjusts its return policy for bulky and hefty items.

Online shoppers who go for big-ticket items know that shipping via freight can be a complex ordeal. Amazon aims to simplify this issue soon. In the near future, sellers will handle their customers' return shipments.

As of the end of this month, Amazon's shipping policies are set for a change, benefiting online shoppers who frequently purchase large or heavy items from the platform. Till now, the process of organizing return shipping for third-party sellers' items has been a common hassle.

Commencing October 30, sellers will have to arrange the return pickup for packages exceeding 1.75 meters in length or weighing more than 31.5 kilograms. Amazon communicates this change in a platform-wide forum for sellers, stating that a pre-paid return shipping label will be provided, along with home pickup requirement. Amazon maintains that the return cost coverage terms remain unaltered.

However, if a return pickup is not possible at the doorstep, sellers must offer partial compensation to buyers, with their consent. Amazon justifies this change, claiming that it will bring about a "consistent return experience" for customers, as this condition already applies while ordering directly from Amazon.

Sellers in the forum express concern and seem unenthusiastic: "We'll shift our focus to our own online store," one says about the shift in shipping policies. Another shares similar sentiments and plans to "remove more items from the catalog." A third expresses doubts about the swift implementation, as shipping companies need to cooperate as well, often only delivering "curbside."

To cater to the shifting policies, sellers may need to partner with local parcel services to ensure smooth returns for oversized or heavy items. This could potentially increase the overall shipping costs, affecting the overall pricing strategy of some sellers.

In light of these changes, some sellers have started exploring alternative delivery options, including offering in-store pickup or local delivery services, which could be more cost-effective and provide a more personalized shopping experience for their customers.

Read also: