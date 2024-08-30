Access to Conference League Competition - "Amazing Persistence": Heidenheim Advances in the European Cup

Coach Frank Schmidt commended his team following their record-breaking advancement into the Conference League group stage, labeling it as a "major recognition." He attributed their triumph in the thrilling second leg of the playoffs against ex-Swedish champs BK Häcken to their "unwavering determination." Substitutes Paul Wanner and Mathias Honsak netted crucial late goals on Thursday evening, allowing the Bundesliga team to clinch a 3:2 (1:0) victory. The Swabians had clinched the away leg 2:1 a week prior.

"It's astonishing we managed to achieve this," Schmidt mentioned of their achievements. He believed that his team required a boost and fresh vigor from the substitutions. For FCH, this marked their fourth competitive game of the season. The subsequent league match against FC Augsburg on Sunday (3:30 PM/DAZN) followed by an international break provides a much-needed respite for Schmidt.

The draw for the Conference League group stage was scheduled for the day. Heidenheim will encounter six diverse opponents before Christmas - three at home and three away. The club earned a spot in the playoffs in their debut season following promotion to the Bundesliga, ending up in the eighth position in the standings.

