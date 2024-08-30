Skip to content
"Amazing Persistence": Heidenheim Advances in the European Cup

The coach, Frank Schmidt, commends the unyielding determination of his squad, following their successful entry into the Conference League group stage. Currently, the Heidenheim team eagerly awaits the draw with bated breath.

Coach Frank Schmidt commended his team following their record-breaking advancement into the Conference League group stage, labeling it as a "major recognition." He attributed their triumph in the thrilling second leg of the playoffs against ex-Swedish champs BK Häcken to their "unwavering determination." Substitutes Paul Wanner and Mathias Honsak netted crucial late goals on Thursday evening, allowing the Bundesliga team to clinch a 3:2 (1:0) victory. The Swabians had clinched the away leg 2:1 a week prior.

"It's astonishing we managed to achieve this," Schmidt mentioned of their achievements. He believed that his team required a boost and fresh vigor from the substitutions. For FCH, this marked their fourth competitive game of the season. The subsequent league match against FC Augsburg on Sunday (3:30 PM/DAZN) followed by an international break provides a much-needed respite for Schmidt.

The draw for the Conference League group stage was scheduled for the day. Heidenheim will encounter six diverse opponents before Christmas - three at home and three away. The club earned a spot in the playoffs in their debut season following promotion to the Bundesliga, ending up in the eighth position in the standings.

The draw placed Heidenheim in a challenging Group Stage of the Conference League, with three home matches and three away games to be played before Christmas. This Group Stage participations is a testament to Heidenheim's impressive debut season in the Bundesliga, where they secured a spot in the playoffs and finished in the eighth position.

