Alternative verification method: skip SMS confirmation

Folks are currently pushing energy deals onto customers via calls and texts. If you get a sales pitch followed by a text, you should be wary. Don't tap on it! And if you do? Here's what you should do next.

Initially, you get a sales pitch, then a text - supposedly offering a budget-friendly energy plan from a new supplier. You're supposed to confirm the switch to the new provider by clicking a link. People often end up signing a contract even if they just clicked out of curiosity.

The Consumer Advice Centre of Lower Saxony has warned against this tactic, as they've seen a spike in complaints. Be cautious if the callers claim to be from the Consumer Advice Centre, Federal Network Agency, or local energy suppliers. Don't believe their claims and don't share your meter reading, address, or name over the phone.

However, an SMS often follows. The callers use this to get a written confirmation for switching to the new provider. "In our consultations, we've found that people weren't aware that clicking the link meant agreeing to a contract. They typically just wanted to check out the offer or understand the advertised rate," explains René Zietlow-Zahl, an energy law expert at the Consumer Advice Centre of Lower Saxony.

Zietlow-Zahl warns against these texts, as they could be a form of smishing - a cybersecurity attack via SMS, also known as phishing. The senders might be trying to get their hands on sensitive info or install apps on your phone.

Additionally, Zietlow-Zahl advises against signing anything on your phone, as contract terms aren't easily verifiable this way.

What's the legal situation?

In theory, a contract only becomes legally binding when both parties sign it in writing. Clicking on a link can't be considered consent, the consumer advocates argue. However, if customers are directed to a page with a contract form, a contract can be confirmed by signing on the phone.

However, customers have a right to cancel, and providers must inform them about this. Even if callers claim otherwise, the right to cancel applies 14 days after the contract is signed. If customers weren't properly informed, the cancellation period may be extended to 1 year and 14 days, according to Zietlow-Zahl.

What can you do if you don't want the contract?

Dispute the contract and cancel as soon as possible. Also, request proof - of the specific contract signing and the proper instructions on cancellation. Consumers can use a free sample letter from the Consumer Advice Centre of Lower Saxony for this purpose.

Furthermore, consumer advocate Zietlow-Zahl advises: Gather evidence - take screenshots, as further documents may not be sent automatically. It's better to document the contract signing yourself if you need to defend against it later.

