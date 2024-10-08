Alternative types of cotton and corn granted approval for genetic manipulation

The EU Council gives the green light to two additional genetically modified plant varieties. These include specific strains of corn and cotton, which will be authorized for consumption as food and animal feed down the line, as per the European Commission's announcement. Moreover, the approval periods for two previously approved corn varieties have been extended.

This decision permits the importation of these genetically modified corn and cotton varieties into the EU; however, cultivation within the Union remains prohibited. Approvals and extended approvals for genetically modified plants remain valid for a decade. Products stemming from this cultivation are subject to rigorous EU regulations concerning labeling and traceability.

The Commission declared that the aforementioned plant varieties underwent a thorough evaluation process aimed at ensuring top-notch protection for human and animal health, as well as the environment. In its favorable scientific evaluation, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) determined that the genetically modified crops posed no more risks than their traditional counterparts.

Since neither the member states nor the permanent appeals committee could reach a consensus regarding the approval of genetically modified plants, the Commission was legally bound to make a decision according to its own account.

The purpose of genetically modified crops is to offer farmers access to more resilient plants that, for example, necessitate fewer pesticides. Furthermore, food safety could be enhanced. For example, genetically modified plants could prove more adaptable to drought. Nevertheless, critics, such as environmental organizations or natural food stores advocates, voice concerns about potential latent hazards.

This decision expands the list of genetically modified plants approved for use in the EU, joining the ranks of other authorized varieties. The approval of these genetically modified crops is not limited to consumption; they can also be used in research with other [Other] organisms.

