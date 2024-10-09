Alternative destination for patients: urgency center rather than emergency room

In the realm of healthcare in Germany, a shift is underway. The government, in particular the traffic light coalition, is considering a radical transformation of emergency care services. Instead of dialing 112 or heading straight to the ER, you'll have an alternative – acute guidance centers and emergency centers. These centers will be staffed by specialists who will evaluate your situation and guide you to the appropriate care.

The German Parliament is currently discussing this proposed overhaul, with the goal of improving patient management in the face of frequently crowded ERs. The Federal Ministry of Health has made it clear that they aim to establish a nationwide, equivalent, and consistent emergency care system for everyone in need.

These acute guidance centers will be accessible nationwide via the dial-a-doctor number 116 117. Available around the clock, you'll be able to reach a doctor or physician over the phone or via video call. Home visits will also be an option. However, in the event of severe emergencies like heart attacks or accidents, you should still dial 112.

Qualified assistance in "integrated emergency centers"

Across Germany, integrated emergency centers will also be established. These centers, managed by hospitals, bring together the hospital's ER and an on-call clinic. Upon arrival, patients will undergo an initial assessment to determine if they should proceed to the ER or to a nearby on-call clinic or, as they're called, cooperation practices.

Following the initial debate in the German Parliament, further discussions will take place. The exact date of the law's adoption is yet to be announced.

The Federal Ministry of Health is actively involved in the implementation of this new emergency care system, ensuring its nationwide establishment. In alignment with their goal, they will regulate and oversee the operations of the integrated emergency centers and acute guidance centers across Germany.

