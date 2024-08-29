- Alternative avenue for addressing concerns in assisted living establishments

Rhineland-Palatinate sets up a resource for addressing issues and disagreements in care homes. Residents have the option to reach out to Sven Lefkowitz, stationed at the State Department for Social Services, Family, and Community Development, as revealed by Minister of Social Services Dörte Schall (SPD).

This impartial and independent facilitator aims to manage disputes effortlessly or prevent them from developing in the first place, as suggested by Lefkowitz.

He may step in and mediate if authorized by residents, their appointed caretakers, or legal representatives. Lefkowitz can be reached by dialing 06131-967295 or sending an email to [email protected] for an initial connection.

The establishment of this resource by Rhineland-Palatinate is part of a broader social policy aimed at enhancing the well-being of care home residents. This social policy also includes providing a point of contact for residents, such as Sven Lefkowitz, to address any disputes or issues.

