- Alsace: Compact wins over the interior minister

The publisher of the far-right magazine "Compact", Jürgen Elsässer, has described the lifting of the ban by the Federal Administrative Court as a victory over Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). There are still judges, he said at an AfD event in Saxony's Sebnitz, "who won't be dictated to by politics and make strictly factual decisions." He spoke of an important decision for press freedom.

Previously, the magazine's publisher in Potsdam had demanded that politics compensate for the damage caused by the ban.

The Federal Administrative Court provisionally lifted the ban on the far-right "Compact" magazine imposed by Faeser. The minister had banned the publication on July 16, calling it "a central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene."

