Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe AfD

Alsace: Compact wins over the interior minister

After a court decision, the far-right 'Compact' magazine may appear again. The publisher celebrated this at an AfD event in Saxony.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read

- Alsace: Compact wins over the interior minister

The publisher of the far-right magazine "Compact", Jürgen Elsässer, has described the lifting of the ban by the Federal Administrative Court as a victory over Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). There are still judges, he said at an AfD event in Saxony's Sebnitz, "who won't be dictated to by politics and make strictly factual decisions." He spoke of an important decision for press freedom.

Previously, the magazine's publisher in Potsdam had demanded that politics compensate for the damage caused by the ban.

The Federal Administrative Court provisionally lifted the ban on the far-right "Compact" magazine imposed by Faeser. The minister had banned the publication on July 16, calling it "a central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene."

The AfD celebrated the Federal Administrative Court's decision to provisionally lift the ban on "Compact" magazine, which had been imposed by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser due to its alleged ties to right-wing extremism. Jürgen Elsässer, the magazine's publisher, viewed this as a victory for press freedom, stating that there are judges who refuse to be influenced by politics.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public