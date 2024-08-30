Emergency Responders in Operation - Alpinist Suffers Severe Injuries in Plunge at Watzmann

A hiker took a tumble around 40 meters into a fissure at the Watzmann Massif, which is situated in the Berchtesgaden area. The incident occurred on Thursday at the South Summit, as reported by the Bavarian Red Cross, involving a 44-year-old from the Starnberg district. One of his companions made their way to the injured individual to offer initial medical aid. Another hiker ran to a nearby shelter to place an emergency call due to signal issues.

The seriously wounded individual was subsequently transported to a medical facility in Salzburg via helicopter. The first responder was later escorted by the rescue team down to the valley as well.

