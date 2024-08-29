- Alpacas Purloined from Enclosures

Some mystery people swipped an alpaca from its pen in Nieder-Waroldern, situated in higher Hesse (Waldeck-Frankenberg region). A hunt for the critter, even involving drones, hasn't turned up any results yet, as per the police statement. The theft seemingly took place somewhere between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The possessor has ruled out any likelihood of the animal escaping by itself. The exact method through which the thieves got away with the alpaca remains a puzzle.

The police are investigating the unusual theft of the alpaca from its pen, as it was reportedly swiped between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Despite extensive efforts, including the use of drones, the animal has yet to be located, suggesting that the thieves may have had a strategic plan.

Read also: