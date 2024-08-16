- Alonso plans with Tah: "He is important to us"

Despite all transfer rumors, Bayer Leverkusen's national player Jonathan Tah continues to play a significant role under coach Xabi Alonso. "He's in my plans. Jonathan is very important to us," Bayer's head coach explained before the Super Cup match against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday (8:30 PM/Sat.1). Tah had also played in the pre-season and led the team as captain in the 1:4 defeat in London against FC Arsenal. Alonso plans to continue with his defensive leader, as there are no current signals from FC Bayern Munich regarding a commitment from Tah.

However, the goalkeeper question remains open. For the game against Stuttgart, the Spaniard left open whether Lukas Hradecky or Matej Kovar would start. The two keepers had already taken turns last season. Hradecky played in 35 competitive games, Kovar in 17. "We'll see from game to game," the coach said. "We don't have a plan yet, but we need good competition for every position," Alonso explained. Kovar was mainly used in cup games, Hradecky in the league.

