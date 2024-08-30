- Alonso is exhilarated about an exemplary match, akin to the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso is chill after the transfer drama involving defender Jonathan Tah. "He's 100% ready and fit. He was our top performer in the cup match in Jena, he'll start," Alonso shared before Saturday's heavyweight clash with RB Leipzig (6:30 PM/Sky). Until the last minute, Leverkusen held out hope that Tah would join FC Bayern Munich, but the move fell through on Friday.

Kovar stays in goal

With the departure of Odilon Kossounou to Atalanta Bergamo and the arrival of Nordi Mukiele, who joins from Paris Saint-Germain and faces his old club on Saturday, the team is now complete. Alonso confirmed that Mukiele will be a part of the team after two sessions of training. Lukas Hradecky, however, is still sidelined with illness, meaning Matej Kovar will continue in goal.

Alonso is excited for the match against their arch-rivals, whom they edged out twice last season by a 3:2 scoreline. "This is our first home game, the atmosphere will be electric. It's like playing in the Champions League tomorrow," said the Leverkusen boss.

The European Union's regulations might influence the future transfers within German football, considering the recent failed move for Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen to FC Bayern Munich. Despite the disappointing turn of events, Alonso found solace in Kovar's capable performance in goal.

