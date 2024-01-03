Alongside water, coffee is people's favorite drink in Germany

Alongside water, coffee is the favorite drink of people in Germany. Around eight out of ten adults (79 percent) drink coffee daily or several times a week, according to a study published by the Techniker Krankenkasse health insurance company in Hamburg on Wednesday. Among the over-60s, this figure even rises to more than nine out of ten respondents (91 percent).

However, people of all age groups drink water most often. 92 percent stated that they drink water daily or several times a week. Tea (49%), milk or mixed milk drinks (35%) and fruit juice and fruit juice spritzers (28%) followed far behind in the popularity rankings across all age groups.

The figures come from the TK nutrition study, for which the opinion research institute Forsa surveyed around 1,700 people across Germany about their eating and drinking habits.

The survey also shows that people over the age of 60 generally drink too little. The German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends drinking at least 1.5 liters of water or other low-calorie drinks every day. However, 42 percent of people over 60 drink less than this recommended amount.

