Alnatura recalls goji berries

The organic retailer Alnatura is recalling goji berries with the best-before dates 4.7.2024 to 22.10.2024 due to the risk of salmonella. The affected Alnatura goji berries are already no longer being sold, the company announced on Friday. Salmonella had previously been detected in a sample....

The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Food - Alnatura recalls goji berries

The organic retailer Alnatura is recalling goji berries with the best-before dates 4.7.2024 to 22.10.2024 due to the risk of salmonella. The affected Alnatura goji berries are already no longer being sold, the company announced on Friday. Salmonella had previously been detected in a sample. Products that have already been purchased should not be consumed and can be returned to the stores in exchange for a replacement. Packs with a different best-before date are not affected by the recall.

A salmonella infection can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting and a slight fever, which usually subsides after a day. However, infants, small children, senior citizens and people with a weakened immune system can also develop more severe courses of the disease.

