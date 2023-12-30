State Office of Criminal Investigation - Almost ten percent more long-term missing persons in NRW

The number of long-term missing persons in North Rhine-Westphalia has increased by almost ten percent. At the beginning of December, 1456 people had been missing for more than six weeks, the NRW State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Düsseldorf reported in response to a dpa inquiry. They were therefore considered long-term missing persons. A year earlier, there were 1327 long-term missing persons at the beginning of December. This corresponds to an increase of 9.7 percent.

The total number of missing persons reported is significantly higher. This year, more than 28,000 people had already disappeared by mid-November. Last year (2022), a total of almost 33,000 people were reported missing in NRW. Most of them reappeared within three days. Almost 7,000 missing persons came forward within two weeks.

