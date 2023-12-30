Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth rhine-westphaliaemergencieslkadüsseldorfnrwcriminalitySociety

Almost ten percent more long-term missing persons in NRW

In North Rhine-Westphalia, more than 30,000 people are reported missing every year. Most of them reappear within three days. But some remain missing. Their numbers have increased.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
The words "Missing person" can be seen behind a magnifying glass on a wanted poster. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The words "Missing person" can be seen behind a magnifying glass on a wanted poster. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

State Office of Criminal Investigation - Almost ten percent more long-term missing persons in NRW

The number of long-term missing persons in North Rhine-Westphalia has increased by almost ten percent. At the beginning of December, 1456 people had been missing for more than six weeks, the NRW State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Düsseldorf reported in response to a dpa inquiry. They were therefore considered long-term missing persons. A year earlier, there were 1327 long-term missing persons at the beginning of December. This corresponds to an increase of 9.7 percent.

The total number of missing persons reported is significantly higher. This year, more than 28,000 people had already disappeared by mid-November. Last year (2022), a total of almost 33,000 people were reported missing in NRW. Most of them reappeared within three days. Almost 7,000 missing persons came forward within two weeks.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man fatally injured in conflict at wedding party

A man has been fatally injured in an altercation during a wedding party in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The incident took place on Friday evening at around 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the situation center on Saturday. According to the statement, two men initially got into an argument at a...

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest