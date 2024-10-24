almost overflowing with joy and satisfaction, Coach Hansi Flick is on the verge of bursting.

Following a dominating 4-1 (3-1) victory against his previous team, FC Bayern, with FC Barcelona in the Champions League, Hansi Flick seems to be thriving. The win, particularly impressive in his home nation of Germany, hasn't led Flick to express satisfaction, but rather to look optimistically towards the future.

At the age of 59, who once led Bayern to a treble and seven titles as coach within one and a half years, Flick shied away from discussing past accomplishments. Instead, he chose to focus on the present, praising his current team and enjoying his new role at Barcelona.

Flick expressed his enthusiasm for his current position, stating, "I've begun a new chapter with Barcelona in my life. I appreciate the club, I'm enjoying it." He aims to conclude this new journey successfully, although it's premature to discuss potential titles.

Madrid looms next

"I'm proud of what our team has accomplished," Flick acknowledged. In his past as Bayern coach, he humiliated Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals, but this time around, he granted Barcelona a sense of pride by delivering a clear victory. "Given the performances our team delivers, we can achieve a lot," Flick asserted.

This Saturday, he will face a sizable challenge as Barcelona prepares to take on their arch-nemesis, Real Madrid, in the Spanish league. "It's exciting to go to Madrid with a win in our pockets. Everyone is anticipating the Clásico," Flick shared.

Raphinha and a versatile ally

Flick recognized the talent of his team's top scorer, Raphinha, stating, "I've yet to work with a player quite like him." On the other hand, Lewandowski, a player Flick had previously worked with at Bayern, also credited Flick for playing a significant role in his resurgence at Barcelona.

"Hansi always has a solution. We trust him, and he trusts us. He strikes a balance between experienced players and younger ones, enabling us to move forward collectively," Lewandowski expressed.

On a personal level, Wednesday evening represented a reunion for Lewandowski, as he faced his previous team, Bayern. "A win against Bayern is something unique, not only for Barcelona but also for me," Lewandowski shared. "However, I had to set those emotions aside on the field. We showed more energy than Bayern that night."

I'm not going to sugarcoat it: The Clásico against Real Madrid is always a tough challenge, regardless of the previous victory. (follows from Madrid looms next)

Flick's approach to managing both experienced and young players has been a game-changer for Lewandowski.

