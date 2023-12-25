Survey - Almost one in two people expect traffic lights to go out prematurely

Almost half of Germans expect the "traffic light" coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP to break up before the next federal election in the fall of 2025.

According to a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of Deutsche Presse-Agentur, 27% of eligible voters expect the coalition to come to an end next year. A further 21% expect the "traffic light" coalition to last until 2025, but then still end before the election. Only 34% believe that the three-party alliance will last until the election.

Due to the disagreements between the SPD, Greens and FDP on budgetary policy and other issues, there is increasing speculation that there could be an early election to the Bundestag or a change of coalition. For example, the SPD and CDU/CSU together would also have a majority in the Bundestag.

FDP supporters believe least in continuation

Among the voters of the three "traffic light" parties, the forecasts for the future of the alliance vary. A large majority of 58% of Green supporters believe that the alliance will continue until the 2025 election, compared to only 43% of SPD supporters and 40% of FDP supporters

For the voters of the opposition parties, on the other hand, the signs point to a premature end to the alliance. Among CDU/CSU supporters, 54% expect this, and among AfD voters the figure is as high as 65%. In the left-wing camp, 48% expect the coalition to end before the Bundestag elections, while only 41% believe that the traffic light will last.

