Forsa survey commissioned by stern - Almost every second adult in Germany is unhappy with their weight

Advent, Christmas, New Year: for many people, this is the time when their pants are tighter than usual. A representative Forsa survey commissioned by stern revealed that almost every second adult in Germany is unhappy with their weight. According to the survey, 45 percent of Germans feel too fat and three percent too thin. 50 percent are generally satisfied with their weight. The survey was conducted between December 13 and 15, 2023.

The proportion of dissatisfied people is particularly high among those in employment: 52% of them feel they are too fat. Of pensioners, 37% say this, while only 22% of schoolchildren and students do. In the latter group, 13 percent think they are too thin. By contrast, there are hardly any notable gender differences among the respondents. Across all age groups, 44 percent of men think they are too fat. The figure for women is 47 percent.

When you think about your current weight: do you personally feel too fat, too thin or are you happy with your weight overall?

You feel ... too fat (in %) ... too thin (in %) ... satisfied with their weight (in %) in total 45 3 50 Men 44 5 51 Women 47 2 50 18- to 29-year-olds 32 11 56 30- to 44-year-olds 53 3 44 45- to 59-year-olds 54 1 43 60 years and older 40 2 58 Employed 52 3 44 Pensioners 37 2 61 Pupils/students 22 13 65

Women have more dieting experience than men

14 percent of respondents state that they have already been on a diet once. 34 percent have tried diets several times. Although the genders are so close in terms of body image, the proportion of women with dieting experience is significantly higher (61%) than men (35%). Regardless of gender, 69 percent of those who feel too fat have dieting experience. 30 percent of them have never been on a diet.

Have you ever dieted to reduce your weight?

Yes, once (in %) Yes, several times (in %) No (in %) in total 14 34 50 Men 12 23 64 Women 16 45 37 18- to 29-year-olds 8 25 67 30- to 44-year-olds 20 33 46 45- to 59-year-olds 12 40 45 60 years and older 16 36 48 Respondents who feel too fat 17 52 30 Respondents who are satisfied with their weight 13 21 65

Healthy food before cheap food

What do Germans look for when shopping in the supermarket? Healthy food plays an important or very important role for the majority of respondents. For example, 80 percent of respondents stated that they look for particularly healthy food when shopping - the most frequently mentioned criterion.

74 percent consider it particularly important that the food comes from the region. 65 percent that they are inexpensive. Organic farming is important to just over half (54%) of respondents. A good rating on the food traffic light, such as the Nutri-Score, tends to play a subordinate role for respondents: only 33% named it as an important or very important purchasing criterion.

What ends up in the shopping cart is also a question of gender and age. Women are more likely than men to attach importance to food being particularly healthy, locally sourced and organically grown. Older respondents aged 60 and over are more likely than younger respondents to ensure that food comes from their region and has a good rating on the food traffic light. Organic farming, on the other hand, is more important to those under 30 than to older people.

What criteria do you usually use when choosing food?

When buying food, it is (very) important to you personally that it ... overall Men Women 18- to 29-year-olds 30 to 44-year-olds 45- to 59-year-olds 60 years and older ... are particularly healthy 80 74 86 78 76 78 85 ... come from the region 74 69 78 64 69 73 82 ... are favorable 65 63 67 66 69 67 61 ... come from organic farming 54 48 59 67 46 48 56 ... have a good rating on the food traffic light system such as the Nutri-Score 33 31 34 20 27 35 40

Those who have less money available per month place more value on low prices

Net household income also plays a role in the choice of food, as the survey shows. Affordable prices are (very) important to 78 percent of those with a lower income, but only 58 percent of respondents with a higher income.

When buying food, it is (very) important to you personally that it is ... total (in %) Net household income (euros) under 2500 (in %) Net household income (euros) 2500 to under 4000 (in %) Net household income (euros) 4000 and more (in %) ... are particularly healthy 80 78 78 81 ... come from the region 74 77 72 75 ... are favorable 65 78 65 58 ... come from organic farming 54 50 52 59 ... have a good rating on the food traffic light system such as the Nutri-Score 33 35 30 32

The kitchen stays cold for just under one in ten

Just over one in five (22%) respondents said they normally cook their own meals with fresh ingredients every day. 23 percent do this five to six days a week, 30 percent on three to four days and 15 percent on one to two days. For just under one in ten respondents, the kitchen remains mostly cold: nine percent cook less than once a week or not at all.

Comparative figures from a Forsa survey in November 2019 are available for this question. According to this, slightly more Germans (22%) now say they cook every day than four years ago (16%).

How many days a week do you usually cook your own meals with fresh ingredients?

every day (in %) five to six days (in %) three to four days (in %) one to two days (in %) less often than once a week / not at all in total 22 23 30 15 9 Men 16 20 33 17 13 Women 27 26 28 14 5 18- to 29-year-olds 20 18 34 20 8 30- to 44-year-olds 14 28 31 18 9 45- to 59-year-olds 17 24 30 17 10 60 years and older 31 22 27 10 10 Employed persons 16 25 31 18 9 Pensioners 33 22 28 9 7

The Forsa survey was conducted on behalf of stern magazine, which deals with the topic of healthy eating in its current cover story. Readers find out why modern nutrition can be bad for health and weight and how they can lose a few kilos without having to sacrifice pleasure. A nutritionist also gives weight loss tips for everyday life.

