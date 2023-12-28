Skip to content
championshipmagdeburgdenksportgermanychesssaxony-anhalt

Almost 850 young chess players at the German championship

Around 850 young chess players are currently competing in Magdeburg at the German Youth Club Championships. For the first time, all age groups are in one city at the same time for a joint championship, said Harald Koppen from the board of the German Chess Youth. Including coaches, parents,...

 Ksenia Johnson
Malak Jamalli from SV Roter Turm Halle looks intently at the chessboard. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Brain teaser - Almost 850 young chess players at the German championship

Around 850 young chess players are currently competing in Magdeburg at the German Youth Club Championships. For the first time, all age groups are in one city at the same time for a joint championship, said Harald Koppen from the board of the German Chess Youth. Including coaches, parents, supervisors and helpers, around 1300 people will be taking part. According to the organizers, 524 boys and 313 girls are taking part in the competitions. The championship runs until Saturday.

German club championships in chess

Source: www.stern.de

 John Stellmacher
