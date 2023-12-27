"Villa Vie Odyssey" - Almost 150 countries in three and a half years: This is to be the new longest cruise in the world

1301 nights on the high seas. For many people, this probably sounds more like a fairy tale than a vacation concept. However, the Villa Vie Residences shipping company now wants to make exactly that possible. In May 2024, the ship "Villa Vie Odyssey" will set sail from England - and then sail around the world for an impressive three and a half years. What sounds like a real lifelong dream to some, however, causes unease elsewhere. The reason: this is not the first record-breaking cruise that the founder of the project has planned.

Just a few weeks ago, he had to cancel the longest cruise ever planned as Managing Director of "Life at Sea Cruises". Instead of setting sail in November 2023 as planned, the fully booked cruise scheduled for a period of three years was canceled without further ado because no suitable ship could be found. However, as the shipping company made this decision shortly before departure, a number of passengers were already in Istanbul, where the ship was due to set sail.

Inside cabin from 90,000 euros

But some of them didn't just have to worry about the journey home - they simply no longer had a home to return to. After all, the plan was to spend the next three years on the high seas. Instead, they were left with nothing. The shipping company wants to repay the money already paid by February 2023. After the failure of the first attempt, the former managing director now wants to start a second one - with his own company.

This time, everything will be different. In any case, there is already a ship. The 30-year-old steamer has space for a total of 924 passengers. Before it sets sail, however, it will be adapted to the demands of a long cruise. Founder Mikael Petterson said in an interview with the Washington Post that it is more of a lifestyle than a vacation: "It's a continuous cruise that never really ends."

And because the ship is to become a new home for passengers, it will not only offer simple cabins, but real apartments and villas. There will be a total of 485 living spaces, which can either be rented or purchased. The cheapest interior cabin is available for a purchase price of a mere 90,000 euros, excluding ancillary costs of around 1600 euros per month for double occupancy. You can rent a cabin from 80 euros per person per night.

Home for pensioners and digital nomads

What may sound like a pensioner's paradise at first glance is not necessarily only worth considering for pensioners, according to the founder. He has also designed the infrastructure on the residential ship to meet the needs of digital nomads. And it is not necessarily necessary to stay on board for the entire three and a half years. Those who have less time can also come on board for just one stage of 35 to 120 days. In addition to the usual cruise amenities such as restaurants, bars and stores, passengers will also have access to a medical center, a library and a gym.

Petterson is convinced that the multi-year cruise will work out this time. And then he wants to follow it up with a new ship if all goes well. Not everyone believes that so far. If the ship really does set sail from Southampton in May, then a trip through Europe is on the agenda, followed by Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. After three and a half years, the aim is to have visited 147 countries and dock in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Sources: CNN, Washington Post, Villa Vie Residences

Source: www.stern.de