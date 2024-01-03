Education administration - Almost 1000 refugee children have no school place

Almost 1,000 refugee children and young people in Berlin have no school place. This is according to the education administration's response to a question put to the Senate by Green Party MP Marianne Burkert-Eulitz. According to this, 967 children and young people were on the waiting list for a school place in a welcome class (as of December 5). Data on the average waiting time is reportedly not collected. Several Berlin media outlets had previously reported on the issue.

There are significant differences from district to district: in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, for example, there were 189 children and young people on the waiting list for a place in a welcome class, in Pankow 151, in Neukölln 55, in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf 47 and in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 25. In Mitte, Steglitz-Zehlendorf and Reinickendorf, all children and young people had been allocated places in welcome classes.

According to the State Office for Refugee Affairs (LAF), 6,776 children and young people of school age were accommodated in LAF communal, initial reception and emergency accommodation at the beginning of December. In addition, there were 790 children and young people in the Ukraine arrival center on the site of the former Tegel airport. According to the education administration, regular schooling will begin there in January, which has not yet been offered in the refugee accommodation.

Source: www.stern.de