- Allocating massive funds into Saxon transportation businesses.

The Saxon Department of Transportation has doled out massive financial aid to several transportation firms in the Free State. The Saxon Ministry of Transport announced that the Dresden Transport Authority (DVB) will receive a grand sum of 30 million euros, primarily for purchasing new buses and trams. Breaking down the funds, 14.4 million euros will be allocated specifically for buying seven new tram vehicles.

Moreover, DVB is also expecting an additional 5.8 million euros in funding. Additionally, around 15.3 million euros will go towards procuring 45 zero-emission articulated buses to enlarge the state capital's transportation fleet and lower carbon dioxide emissions. These infrastructure enhancements are being backed by the Free State using federal and state funds.

Support for the Transport Sector in Saxony

Other transportation companies in Saxony are getting their share of the funding for eco-friendly buses as well. RegioBus Mittelsachsen GmbH in Mittweida will receive approximately 3.8 million euros, mainly for purchasing twelve standard buses and five midi buses powered by battery electric drives.

Regionalverkehr Westsachsen GmbH in Zwickau will receive around 4.1 million euros, which will be used for acquiring five minibuses, three standard buses, and 51 electric buses for their lines.

Regionalverkehr Erzgebirge GmbH in Annaberg-Buchholz will benefit from an investment of around 1.6 million euros, primarily for purchasing five electric minibuses, six standard buses, two standard articulated buses, and six standard large buses.

As the Saxony Transport Minister, Martin Dulig, stated, "This funding aids transportation companies in conforming to federal regulations regarding the purchase of environmentally-friendly road vehicles, while also supporting our efforts towards achieving environmental and climate protection goals." The Free State is dedicated to backing these firms in their significant investments.

