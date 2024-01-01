"Open-minded Thuringia" - Alliance of business, culture and others

With a view to the 2024 state elections, several Thuringian institutions, companies and others have joined forces to form the "Weltoffenes Thüringen" initiative. "We stand up for a cosmopolitan and diverse Thuringia," says the alliance's website. "We want a state in which people are accepted and welcome in their diversity." Prejudice, exclusion and hatred have no place in a cosmopolitan and diverse Thuringia.

The initiative listed around 300 supporters on its website at the end of December. Among them are many well-known and very different supporters: the specialty glass manufacturer Schott and the technology group Jenoptik, for example, as well as the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials and the Klassik Stiftung Weimar. TÜV Thuringia, Jena University Hospital, the wild cat village of Hütscheroda, the state sports association and many others also support the appeal for a pluralistic democracy and the rule of law.

A spokeswoman said that the alliance was planning to present itself publicly for the first time in Jena on January 25. According to the spokesperson, it is a unique alliance of civil society in the history of Thuringia. The lead organizer of the initiative is Eric Wrasse, Director of the European Youth Education and Youth Meeting Centre Weimar (EJBW).

