Alliance hinders committee's proposals for security bundle

Following the Islamist-inspired assault in Solingen, the coalition government is looking to pass a safety bill. However, the Conservative Party (CDU) feels this bill does not go far enough. Now, they're attempting to put pressure on Free Democratic Party (FDP) legislators with additional requests. However, the coalition manages to thwart these attempts.

During discussions on the traffic light coalition's proposed safety bill within the Interior Committee of the German Parliament, a disagreement arises. The Union is dissatisfied as its proposals related to migration and security policies are not being addressed in the committee and consequently, not scheduled for discussion in the plenary session on that Friday.

On that Friday, the German Parliament is slated to vote on the proposals submitted by the SPD, Greens, and FDP on asylum laws, expanded powers for security agencies, and weapon laws. "The traffic light is employing every trick possible to prevent a comprehensive vote on border expulsions in the German Parliament," claimed the deputy chairwoman of the Union faction, Andrea Lindholz.

The Union's requests are now being hindered, while those of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the same topic are not. "This is a remarkable, astounding process," Lindholz protested. "This is how the traffic light, which doesn't skip a beat in constructing a firewall against the AfD, treats the Union, just so that the FDP MPs are not required to take a stance," wrote the internal politician Christoph de Vries on the platform X.

Dublin cases: Asylum seekers should not receive benefits

The coalition's drafts suggest that asylum seekers who, under the so-called Dublin rules, have another European country responsible for their protection, should be disqualified from receiving state benefits if their departure is legally and feasibly possible. Exceptions would be made if children are involved.

Furthermore, the weapons law would be strengthened, particularly in regard to carrying knives at folk festivals. In certain instances, security authorities would be authorized to scrutinize biometric data on the internet.

In Solingen, three individuals were killed and eight others injured during a knife attack at a city festival in August. A suspected Syrian was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria in 2023, but this failed.

While the Union's proposed changes are deemed insufficient by many, the Left considers them unnecessary and wrong. "This package will not provide security to anyone," declared Clara Bunger. She is concerned that the current discussed legal amendments could result in homelessness and destitution for the affected Dublin refugees.

In the ongoing negotiations within the Interior Committee of the German Parliament, The Commission is tasked with overseeing the progress of the proposed safety bill. Despite the Union's dissatisfaction with the lack of consideration for their migration and security proposals, The Commission ensures that the coalition's proposed measures, including disqualifying Dublin cases from receiving benefits, move forward.

Read also: