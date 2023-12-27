Flood - Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so softened that there was a risk of them breaking. Evacuations could become necessary in Wienhausen, south-east of Celle, it said.

Citizens should try to help themselves and only call the emergency services in case of acute danger. Due to the high volume of calls, the fire department could not respond to every emergency call.

There were also road closures in the district due to the flooding, for example in the town of Celle. Further flooding is reportedly imminent in the south-west of the city along a canal. The district had already set up a situation team on Tuesday. "The situation is serious and could get worse," said District Administrator Axel Flader (CDU).

Source: www.stern.de