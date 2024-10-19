Allegedly, the hotel employee is accused of providing drugs to Liam Payne.

According to some media outlets, investigators believe that Liam Payne, a renowned member of One Direction, not only perished in a hotel but also obtained illicit substances from an employee there. This individual might soon face charges.

With growing evidence suggesting Liam Payne may have used drugs prior to his demise, prosecutors assert that a hotel worker provided these substances. This claim is backed by a source close to the investigation, as detailed in "People" magazine. "There seems to be evidence," the source added. "A drug-trafficking charge could be imminent."

At the age of 31, the British musician tragically passed away after falling from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel on a Wednesday. Earlier reports from "People" magazine had stated that Payne was asked to leave another hotel due to his intoxicated behavior and disturbing guests.

The "Daily Mail" cited an eyewitness who claimed that Payne also caused a ruckus at the hotel he stayed in. He was accused of harassing other guests and displayed inappropriate behavior. Reportedly, he tossed his laptop across the lobby and made lewd comments to a woman in the elevator. Later, Payne tripped and fell face-first. The hotel staff assisted him up and escorted him back to his room.

Autopsy reports revealed that Payne suffered from multiple injuries and internal and external bleeding, making his survival impossible following his 43-foot fall. Authorities clarified to "People" magazine that no signs of third-party involvement in his death were found. The room contained medication, though the results of the toxicology report are yet to be released.

Given Liam Payne's turbulent behavior at the hotel and the discovery of medication in his room, suspicions around substance use have intensified. If the toxicology report confirms drug use, it could strengthen the case against the hotel employee for providing illicit substances.

