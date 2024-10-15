Skip to content
Allegedly, the former professional hockey player's partner is accused of taking their life using a shotgun.

A respected figure in Finnish ice hockey, Janne Puhakka, tragically passed away under suspicious circumstances. At 29, Puhakka was discovered deceased in his Espoo residence last Sunday. Authorities are now suspecting his 66-year-old partner as the potential shooter. The separation between the two, reportedly over a few weeks ago, is believed to have motivated the violent act. According to Yle, Finland's public broadcasting network.

Detective Inspector Matti Högman revealed that Puhakka had abandoned their shared Esppo apartment following their split. He returned on Sunday to deal with some necessary tasks, as per Högman's statement.

Did he intentionally get shot with a hunting rifle?

The initial police inquiry was into manslaughter, but on Monday, it was elevated to a murder investigation. A police spokesperson shared that the case appears deliberately planned and executed with extreme force.

Confirmed by police, Puhakka's partner, a 66-year-old Norwegian vet named Rolf Nordmo, acquired a firearms license in Norway, and the weapon involved was a hunting rifle.

Partner detained by police

According to Finnish news sources, Rolf Nordmo is currently in police custody. The police have informed Yle that they will appeal to the court for Nordmo's remand, although the exact date and time of the hearing are yet to be determined.

While further technical analysis of the crime scene is being conducted, the investigation continues to delve into the most recent developments in the couple's lives suspected to have led to the Sunday's alleged homicide.

Janne Puhakka became the first openly gay Finnish ice hockey player before his untimely demise. His death was brought to the authorities' attention on Sunday following a friend's emergency call, as he couldn't reach Puhakka. The friend decided to visit the couple's residence to check on his wellbeing.

The tragic incident occurred in Puhakka's residence in Espoo, a city known for its proximity to Finland's capital, Helsinki. Despite their recent separation, Puhakka had planned to return to the shared apartment on Sunday.

